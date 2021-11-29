PlayGame Market Capitalization Reaches $283,636.12 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $283,636.12 and $2,323.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

