Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PLRX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. 177,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,346. The company has a market capitalization of $507.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.00. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.