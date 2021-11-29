Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the October 31st total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PLBC opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $205.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $484,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.