Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,264 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Jabil worth $23,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.37. 1,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

