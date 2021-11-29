Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.59. 91,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $615.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

