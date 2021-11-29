Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $35.60 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12,441.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,402 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.