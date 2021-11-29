Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $57.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,914.01. 22,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,861.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,716.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

