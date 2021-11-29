Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $8.67 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. 6,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

