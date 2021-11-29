Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

