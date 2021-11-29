PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001619 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $4.03 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00072975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00097465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.55 or 0.07470337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.84 or 1.00181071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,324,208 coins and its circulating supply is 17,074,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

