Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

PSTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 115,617 shares of company stock worth $823,497 and sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

