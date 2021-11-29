Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $735.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

