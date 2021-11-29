Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,190 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 1,527.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 72,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of BLNK opened at $38.18 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.