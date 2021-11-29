Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of ACRS opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.