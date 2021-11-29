Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $784,000 Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $640,760 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.