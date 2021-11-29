Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 477 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $210,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

BOOT stock opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

