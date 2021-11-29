Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,892 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 798,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.92 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

