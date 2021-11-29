Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,449 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.37 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

