Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of PSC opened at $47.00 on Monday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

