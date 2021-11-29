Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 345.9% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PY. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

