Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 609.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $67.29.

