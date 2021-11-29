Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $131.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.