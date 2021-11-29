Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 139,904 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.03 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $2,259,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock valued at $191,429,864. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

