Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 12,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 220,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

