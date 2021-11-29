Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $666.91 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.13 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

