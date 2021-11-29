ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $73.48

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.48, but opened at $78.05. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $79.71, with a volume of 23,905 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.