ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 4.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $16,582,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $9,305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 137.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,264.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 188.8% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $166.23 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $183.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.32.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

