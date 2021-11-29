Proton (XPR) Hits Market Cap of $190.09 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $190.09 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,294,945,587 coins and its circulating supply is 8,441,397,535 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.