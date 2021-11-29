Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EVO Payments by 15.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after buying an additional 839,720 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $20.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -232.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.