Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 3,955 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $108.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

