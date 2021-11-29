Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,085 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,308. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

