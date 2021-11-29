Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $113.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.89. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

