Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $397,000 in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $810.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

LX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

