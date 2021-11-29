Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 161,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $531.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.