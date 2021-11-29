Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 121,763 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

