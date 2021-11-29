Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,879 ($24.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.40 ($22.31).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,303.50 ($17.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,455.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,456.17. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.