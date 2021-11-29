PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in PS Business Parks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE PSB opened at $174.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.50 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

