PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.12 million and $596,409.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00088698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

