PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $193.80

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 195.64 ($2.56), with a volume of 23320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.80 ($2.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £836.01 million and a P/E ratio of -48.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.45%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

