QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) versus Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Critical Review

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

This table compares QDM International and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 18.38 -$1.01 million ($4.80) -2.19 Waterdrop $464.05 million 11.64 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterdrop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QDM International and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 734.55%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

Waterdrop beats QDM International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

