Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Qorvo posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,160. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $146.77 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.