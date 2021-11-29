QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.89. 151,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

