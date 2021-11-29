Quant (QNT) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $213.79 or 0.00368633 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $64.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.43 or 0.01176699 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

