Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.02 on Major Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00005282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00062858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.01 or 0.07524239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.11 or 1.00117029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,683,774 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

