Rally Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $10.51 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.40 or 0.07544680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,010.50 or 0.99764871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,052,280,876 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.