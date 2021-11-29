Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) is Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries comprises 5.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 186,096 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

