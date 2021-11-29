Raymond James Lowers Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $13.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.20 on Monday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

