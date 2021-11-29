Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report sales of $17.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $17.21 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $16.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.54 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.97 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

