Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003097 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $11,961.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00356618 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013729 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.73 or 0.01191745 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

