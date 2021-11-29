Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. 62,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.16, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -845.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 648.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 171.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

